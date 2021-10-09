Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zogenix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $878.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

