Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Cap of $8.46 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $160,052.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00229074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00101923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

