Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Down 1.1%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 25,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 279,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZME. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $211,695,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.