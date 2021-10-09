Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00229959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00125430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

