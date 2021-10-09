ZBG Token 1-Day Volume Tops $178,436.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $178,436.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

