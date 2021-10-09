Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

