Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to “Hold”

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SQNS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

