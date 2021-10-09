Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Buy

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,220,092 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

