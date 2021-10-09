Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) to Buy

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MINM stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Minim will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty bought 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 286,198 shares of company stock worth $707,641. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

