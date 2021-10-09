Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Hold

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Citigroup boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

NYSE CX opened at $6.52 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

