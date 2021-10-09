Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Buy”

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

