Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.