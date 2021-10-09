Zacks Investment Research Lowers PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.13.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

