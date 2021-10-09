Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

