Zacks Investment Research Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

