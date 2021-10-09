Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

