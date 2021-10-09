Zacks Investment Research Lowers CAI International (NYSE:CAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. CAI International has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 26.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth $281,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

