Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apria (NYSE:APR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

NYSE:APR opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,451.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

