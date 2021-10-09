Zacks Investment Research Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.20. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

