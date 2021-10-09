Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition. Further, the company is experiencing strong growth in Canada and other international markets, which in turn is driving its organic growth. Growing industry supply opportunities and strong adoption of supply chain solutions in cloud, data center and broadband projects remain major positives. Moreover, strong momentum across construction, industrial and utility plus broadband businesses is a tailwind. Further, the company remains focused on strategic investments and margin expansion initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, declining end-user technology customers and currency headwinds are overhangs. Further, the company’s leveraged balance sheet remains a risk.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

WCC opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

