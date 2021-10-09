Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Hold

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIM stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. Analysts predict that TIM will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TIM by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 217,187.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 540,796 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,232,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.