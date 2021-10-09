Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Hold

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get The Joint alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in The Joint by 195.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.