Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It reported earnings beat for the fourth straight quarter in the fiscal first quarter, while revenues beat estimates for the second consecutive quarter. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and North America regions and brand strength. Fast recovery across North America and Europe due to the easing of restrictions aided results. Based on strength in digital and improved gross margin outlook with higher AURs and its ability to translate top line growth to operating margin expansion, the company raised its view for fiscal 2022. However, the company expects freight cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing costs to remain a drag on margins in fiscal 2022.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

RL stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.