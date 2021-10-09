Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $297.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $4,229,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

