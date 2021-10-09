Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. NexImmune has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $5,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

