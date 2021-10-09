Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $125.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

