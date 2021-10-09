Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.