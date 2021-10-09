Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.