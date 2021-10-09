Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

