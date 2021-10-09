Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $572.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.00 million and the lowest is $563.50 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth $118,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 150,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

