Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

