Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report $1.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.46 million. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 385,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trevena by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.