Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

