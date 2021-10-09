Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.88. 558,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.