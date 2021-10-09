Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post $54.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.74 million and the highest is $55.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $208.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. 554,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,361. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,496 shares of company stock valued at $26,464,125. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

