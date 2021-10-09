Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,833. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

