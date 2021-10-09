Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 395,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.