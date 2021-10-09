Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 395,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

