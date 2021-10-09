Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $682.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.40 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $278,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Viasat by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Viasat by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 188,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.