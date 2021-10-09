Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.35 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $560.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the highest is $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 384,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,561. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.