Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $560.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the highest is $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 384,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,561. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

