Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,522,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $187.52. 195,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,028. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

