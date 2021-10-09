Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.65 Million

Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $976.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.21 million and the lowest is $953.00 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. 693,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.