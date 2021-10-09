Zacks: Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 444,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

