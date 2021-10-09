Zacks: Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HITI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of High Tide stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 106,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.