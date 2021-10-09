Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.10. 994,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,308. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.