Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
YAHOY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.96. Z has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.
About Z
