Yiu Kai Pang Buys 9,500 Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider Yiu Kai Pang acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,288 ($69.09) per share, with a total value of £502,360 ($656,336.56).

Yiu Kai Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Yiu Kai Pang purchased 500 shares of Jardine Matheson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,180 ($67.68) per share, with a total value of £25,900 ($33,838.52).

Jardine Matheson stock opened at GBX 53.78 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 52.26 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.38. The company has a market cap of £388.11 million and a PE ratio of 70.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jardine Matheson’s payout ratio is currently 227.70%.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

