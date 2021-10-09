YF Link (YFL) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $302.90 or 0.00555292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $358,418.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.