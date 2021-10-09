XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

