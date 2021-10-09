XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.