XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,422 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 204.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 54.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

